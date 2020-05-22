Australian Model Gabby Epstein Stuns Fans In Thong Swimsuit And White Cowboy Boots

Gabby Epstein stunned thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram fans on Thursday, May 21, with her most recent update. The Australian bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a series of snapshots from a sweltering shoot that saw her in a skimp swimsuit and cowboy boots.

The slideshow included five pictures of Epstein striking different poses in Desert Hot Springs, California, according to the geotag. In the first, she had her left side turned to the camera. Her front leg was up on a low cement structure as she bent over, seemingly adjusting her boot.

The second showed her grouched down in the same location. She held Corona beer bottle between her legs as she stuck out her tongue. For the third and fifth shots, Epstein faced the camera, giving the viewer a frontal view of her outfit. The fourth captured her standing up with her left side to the onlooker as she took the beer bottle to her mouth.

Epstein stunned in a powder blue one-piece swimsuit. It boasted dangerously high-cut legs that came up to her ribs, where it attached to the back strap. It also featured a thin thong back that bared her toned booty. A spaghetti string starting in the back wrapped around her waist, tying in the front.

Epstein rocked a pair of white Western leather boots with black lining. She wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled in large, loose waves that fell over her shoulders. Completing her sassy look, she sported a pair of white heart-framed shades.

Epstein declawed her love for cowboy boots in the caption. In under a day, the slideshow has been liked more than 53,500 times and received upwards of 820 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to send Epstein their love and to praise her beauty.

“Stunning! Body inspiration right there,” one of her fans wrote.

“You’re a vibe. I love it,” replied another admirer.

“You’re killing me!!” a third user raved.

“Love those boots, your hair looks incredible! Very sexy swimwear,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Epstein often treats her followers with stunning shots that emphasizes her sense of style and sex appeal. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently took to her Instagram feed to add a photo of herself wearing what looked to be the same cowboy boots as in today’s post. In the image, she leaned onto a kitchen island wearing a pair of peach thong bikini bottoms with ties on the sides. She posed with Madison Louch, who sat on the island.