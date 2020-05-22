Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Rocks Barely There Thong In Quadruple Photo Update

Gizele Oliveira went scantily clad on Instagram in another sexy set of photos. Her latest post added some severe heat to her already scandalous feed and showed her in nothing more than an oversized T-shirt and a skimpy black thong.

The upload consisted of four images that captured Gizele at different angles. As her geotag indicated, she was in New York for the photo shoot with nothing but a clear blue sky and a covering of puffy white clouds at her back. Two of the photos showed the model posing with her front facing the camera while the other two captured her from the back. She went casual but sexy for the occasion, flaunting her hourglass curves.

On her upper half, the model opted for an oversized graphic shirt that possessed a gray color. Due to the angle of the snap, only a portion of the graphic could be seen, and it read “Wish Me Luck” in bold white letters. Its sleeves were baggy on her elbows but still offered a little glimpse of her tanned arms. The piece’s crew neckline did not provide much of a view of her cleavage as her photos usually do, but she tugged at the bottom of the garment to expose her abs for her captivated audience. The back of the shirt had a red cursive graphic that read, “Thank you.”

Gizele’s bottoms were far sexier than her top and boasted a darker black color. The straps featured only a piece of floss-like fabric that rested high on her hips and exposed her shapely thighs and curvy backside in their entirety. The cut of the suit also allowed her toned midsection and tiny waist to be seen. She opted to go accessory-free for the outing, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her fit figure.

Gizele styled her long, dark locks with her bangs sweeping across her forehead, and they tumbled over her shoulders and back. She showed off her tanned skin and natural glow while going makeup-free and letting her natural beauty genuinely shine.

Since the update went live on her feed a short time ago, it’s earned a ton of attention from fans with over 20,000 likes and 290 comments.

“No wonder the sky is grey today, all the blue is in your background,” one follower commented on the cheeky post.

“So pretty, amazing for keeping it real too,” a second social media user chimed in with a few purple hearts.

“There is no way you’re on the Isle of Manhattan. Real human being REAL?” one more asked.