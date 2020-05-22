Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Toned Thighs In An Oversized T-Shirt

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 952,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy triple update in which she showed off her toned thighs in an oversized t-shirt and what looked like nothing else.

The t-shirt Alexa wore was from the label Smoothie Ink, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Alexa didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the shots looked to have been snapped in her apartment.

She rocked a large white oversized t-shirt with a colorful design on the front that had the brand’s name emblazoned twice. The sleeves of the top came nearly to her elbows, and the hem grazed the top of her thighs. The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, but some of her enviable physique was still on display. While she may have been wearing a pair of tiny shorts or underwear underneath the t-shirt, nothing was visible in the shot.

Alexa cradled her adorable dog in her arms, and gazed at the camera with a seductive expression. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy ponytail, and she added a few accessories to complete the ensemble, including a pair of large hoop earrings and a few layered necklaces. A butterfly nestled at the hollow of her throat, adding a feminine flair to the ensemble.

In the second snap, Alexa gazed off into the distance and showed off the t-shirt. She appeared to have a soft pink hue on her parted lips, and her long lashes accentuated her gorgeous eyes.

For the third and final snap in the Instagram update, Alexa played with her ponytail and flashed a huge smile. She parted her legs slightly, and though her toned physique was partially obscured by the large t-shirt, there was still plenty for her followers to love about the pictures.

The post received over 4,200 likes within just one hour, and also had 77 comments in the same time span from her fans.

“You are looking so beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“What a sexy girl,” another follower added.

“ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” a third fan exclaimed, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa showed off a lot more skin in a smoking-hot lilac bikini. The swimsuit had a plunging neckline that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage and high-cut bottoms that accentuated her slim waist and toned thighs. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a bun for the snap and she posed outside with the sunshine warming her bronzed skin.