‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Dances In The Rain In Racy Plum Bikini: ‘Shake Those Tiger Stripes’

Haley Kalil put a smile on the faces of her fans when she recently took to social media. The ginger-haired model put on a smoking hot bikini to dance in the rain and her hordes of fans couldn’t get enough of her effervescent energy.

The Sports Illustrated model sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram update. She nearly bared it all when she put on a racy plum bikini to soak up the rain in gay abandon. The former beauty queen posted a video clip where she didn’t hide behind a filter or touch-ups, but showed off her body as it was, “tiger stripes” and all.

Haley wore a purple bikini that had thick straps to help support her assets. She showed off her ample cleavage, strong arms, and ripped abs. She paired the top with a thong in a matching color. Of course, the bottoms displayed her thick booty, curvaceous hips, and minuscule waist. But it wasn’t Haley’s flawless physique as much as her attitude that set tongues wagging.

“So much joy you share in this (heart emoji) (heart-eyes emoji) thanks Haley!” one fan commented on the model’s wanton display of delight.

The model danced to Charlie XCX and Lizzo’s “Blame it on your love.” She lifted her arms heavenward before she began gyrating her hips in jubilant triumph. Haley showed off her hourglass physique by losing herself in the music and just enjoying the downpour.

Outside, the rain poured down and soaked Haley’s red hair which tumbled down her back and shoulders. In the background, trees and shrubbery stood sentry as Haley used her driveway as a stage.

Haley’s joy was contagious and had her fans rushing to view the clip. The model, who is married to former footballer Matt Kalil, has built a solid fan base who love engaging with her. This particular video has already amassed more than 17,000 likes since it went live.

Haley also received a ton of messages from fans who loved the clip and her message. In the caption to the video, Haley encouraged her fans to let go of the negativity in their lives and enjoy the moment. They resonated with her words of wisdom and wanted to show their appreciation.

“Wowowow are you beautiful inside and out! Thank you for embracing your tiger stripes, as it’s helped me be more confident in my own!” an Instagram user shared.

Another follower also made a rather sad confession. They said that they had been battling with mental health issues ever since the lockdown started.

“Depression has kicked my butt pretty badly since the lockdown started. Stay positive, Haley!” they admitted.