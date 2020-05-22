Hilde Osland Looks Like A Goddess In Tie-Dye Dress: ‘All Dressed Up And Nowhere To Go’

Hilde Osland kicked off the weekend with a social media post that got her 3.3 million fans to talking. The Norwegian model shared a selfie on Instagram that featured her flaunting her sun-kissed skin in a sexy tie-dye dress. She noted that she was all dressed up with nowhere to go.

The model might not have had anywhere to go, but her fans certainly appreciated seeing her all dolled up. Her dress looked to be made out of a soft fabric that was tie-dyed with orange and white colors. It had a low-cut neckline that gave her followers a good look at her cleavage. The dress also had thin shoulder straps, showing off her shapely shoulders. The number was long, but that did not make it any less sexy because it had a slit on one side that went all the way up to the top of her thigh.

Hilde was presumably in her home for the shot. She was sitting on a bed dressed in white linens. She sat with her legs crossed with the slit in the dress open, exposing her leg. She teased a peek at the back of her bare thigh as she leaned to one side, resting on her free hand. The pose also showed off her ample chest and slender waist.

Hilde’s hair and makeup looked perfect. Her trademark tresses were tossed over to one side. She appeared to be wearing mascara, eyeliner, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also looked to have a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pendant necklace, a pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet. She also sported a white polish on her nails.

The post was popular with her followers, racking up more than 37,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Hilde noted that the dress was available from Missy Empire.

Dozens of admirers flocked to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked.

“Goddess,” was all one Instagram user managed to write.

“What a lovely dress You look beautiful in it,” a second admirer commented.

“How can one be so fine,” quipped a third fan.

“Beautiful and elegant,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Hilde manages to look incredible in anything she wears. She models for a variety of online retailers including Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing. Recently, she took to Instagram to show off her curves in a sexy set of green lingerie made by Lounge Underwear.