Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In A Wet White T-Shirt For Steamy Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram update, buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a steamy snap that showcased her curvaceous physique. In the picture, she wore an oversized white t-shirt from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn many pieces from the brand on her Instagram page before, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of her post.

Ashley didn’t include a geotag that indicated where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be standing in a shower with a large window behind her filling the space with natural light. Water droplets streamed down, soaking her white t-shirt and plastering it to her tempting curves. Her long blond locks were also damp, slicked back away from her face and falling down her back in a wet curtain.

Ashley had her body turned slightly from the camera so that it captured her hourglass figure in profile. The t-shirt was a full-coverage look, obscuring her cleavage, but the wet fabric showed off every inch of her body. The top only came part of the way down her rear, showing off a tantalizing peek at her lower cheeks before the photo was cropped just above her thighs.

Ashley glanced over her shoulder at the camera, serving up a seductive look. Though her ensemble and hair was wet, her beauty look was still flawless in the shot. She appeared to have a nude hue on her plump lips, which were slightly parted as she smoldered at the camera. She seemed to have a light wash of a copper hue on her eyelids, which brought out her gorgeous blue eyes, and a sweep of contour across the hollows of her cheeks to accentuate her cheekbones.

Ashley’s followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post racked up over 27,700 likes within just 11 hours. It also received 352 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“What a great photo!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“How come you are so perfect,” another follower commented, including a heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“You are just stunning. A true inspiration,” another follower added.

“Beautiful, how can I save this pic I need this to be my wallpaper,” one fan remarked.

Ashley loves to show off her hourglass physique in all kinds of skimpy looks. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling snap in which she rocked a black and pink lace lingerie set from Love Honey Lingerie. Ashley looked smoking-hot in the snap as she rocked a bra, underwear, thigh-high stockings and a garter belt for a tantalizing shot.