‘The View’ Scores The Most Nominations Of Any Talk Series For The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

The View has scored the most nominations of any talk series for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, with eight nods in multiple categories. The show posted the news on Instagram along with a photo of the 2019 cast, which included Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Anna Navarro, and Abby Huntsman.

The show is in good company. Also scoring multiple nominations were the long-running soap opera General Hospital and the educational children’s series Sesame Street.

The View topped the nominees for talk series, followed by The Kelly Clarkson Show with seven, The Talk with six, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show with five. The series was nominated in the categories of Outstanding Informative Talk Show, Informative Talk Show Host, Makeup, Hairstyling, Lighting, Technical Team, Multiple Camera Editing, and Art Direction.

Fans of the series were overjoyed at the accolades. They shared their congratulatory statements for both the hosts and the show in the comments section of the share.

“Congrats to all! So deserved and thanks for still coming into our homes, not too many positive constants these days. The View is my favorite part of the day M-F,” applauded one viewer.

“Deserving of every single one. These women are on fire in the best way,” remarked a second fan.

“You deserve it. You guys have been working non-stop during this pandemic,” said a third follower.

“Yup I tune in every day…a powerful show with impact,” stated a fourth fan.

The women of The View have continued to broadcast throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, working remotely from home. The show initially had the series hosts working in the studio without an audience and a minimal crew. Joy Behar decided it was best to work remotely as she was fearful of being around large groups of people due to her age, 77. She was quickly followed by Whoopi Goldberg who also chose to work remotely. This left Sunny and Sara Haines, who filled in for Meghan, at the studio. The women took just one week off before regrouping for daily live shows broadcast from their homes.

The series continued to discuss hot topics such as the pandemic, the presidency of Donald Trump, the upcoming presidential election, and other timely topics.

The women had also made light of personal situations related to the shelter-in-place order, such as not being able to tend to their hair color. Meghan revealed she looked like she belonged to a coven, showing off her gray strands in an Instagram share. Joy stated during the series May 21 episode that she allowed her husband Steve to dye her roots, and in turn, he got red hair color on the wallpaper in their bathroom. This admission left her fellow hosts rolling with laughter.