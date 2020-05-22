Dwight Powers Stabbed To Death, Allegedly By His Son, During Live Zoom Meeting

'Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald,' said a witness.

A New York man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his son, during a Zoom meeting, WABC-TV reports.

Dwight Powers, 72, was participating in a video conference call at about noon on Thursday afternoon, using Zoom. The program, which facilitates online meetings between groups of people, has come into prominence since the coronavirus pandemic. Schools, churches, businesses, and other institutions have been using it to facilitate classes, meetings, and other business.

Mr. Powers was participating in a virtual meeting with about 20 other people when online witnesses noticed something amiss. Witnesses observed Mr. Powers appear to fall, and then a naked man appeared on the screen, according to a witness.

“Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up,” said a witness who asked not to be identified.

One witness called police, according to WABC, while an ABC News report says that “several” people in the meeting called 911. However, witnesses were apparently hampered by the fact that they didn’t know where Mr. Powers lived. It took the Zoom participants 15-20 minutes to piece together where this crime took place.

Eventually, the witnesses and emergency services were able to determine where the victim lived, and police were dispatched to the scene.

When authorities arrived, they knocked on the door and were answered by a man who purportedly slammed the door on them and then jumped out of a window. However, police caught up to him about an hour later and apprehended him. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for injuries he suffered during his jump out the window.

The suspect has been identified as Powers’ 33-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers.

“HE RAPED ME WITH A GUN”: murder suspect Thomas Scully-Powers, 32 makes wild accusations against his 72 year old father, whom he allegedly stabbed to death while on a Zoom meeting in their Amityville home. @PIX11News @SCPDHq pic.twitter.com/6wu2cJu9uX — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) May 22, 2020

According to New York City’s WPIX-TV, during his arraignment Friday morning, the suspect made alarming accusations about his father to a reporter.

“He’s on drugs… He raped me with a gun…two nights ago,” Scully-Powers said, speaking of his father.

He also claimed that his father had stabbed him and slit his wrists, although police say the younger man’s wrists are not injured. Police did not comment on the younger man’s claim that his father had sexually assaulted him.

Scully-Powers has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, when Scully-Powers’ next court appearance will be, or if he has an attorney.