Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Enviable Curves In Booty Shorts

Dolly Castro gave her 6.2 million Instagram fans something to be inspired by on Thursday, May 21, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning update in which she rocked minuscule shorts that put her toned booty front and center.

The photo showed the Nicaraguan fitness model standing straight with her right profile toward the camera. Castro turned her head to shoot a fierce glance at the viewer. She pursed her lips into a half smile.

Castro rocked a minuscule pair of shorts in dark gray with black trims. They sat above her belly button, with its elastic band hugging her midsection and showcasing her itty-bitty waist. The hemlines were placed on her glutes, allowing Castro to show off her toned backside.

She paired it with a light pink sports bra that flattered her hourglass figure. It had thin, adjustable straps placed over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that teased quite a lot of her ample cleavage.

Castro wore her dark hair in a middle part and styled down in loose waves that fell to her waist. She also opted to wear a face of full of makeup, which seemingly included black liner, white accents, a nude lipstick and bronzer on her cheekbones.

In the caption, Castro revealed that her post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand she is an ambassador for. She Castro also detailed her warm up routine before gyms closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures and noted what she does now instead.

With half a day, the photo has garnered more than 43,200 likes and nearly 600 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to reply to her caption, and also to tell Castro how much they admire her.

“I’m going to have to try that for my workouts,” one of her fans raved.

“[P]hotos always ON POINT! [three fire emoji] QUEEEEEN,” replied another one.

“You are gorgeous [two heart-eyes emoji] [fire] omg omg your body is insane!!! So jealouss,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I swear you should create an app with workouts. Bella como siempre,” added a fourth fan, using Spanish for “Beautiful as always” at the end of the comment.

Castro isn’t one to hide her amazing figure from her followers. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she shared another example earlier this week that showed her in a soft two-piece set in a nude, pinkish color. Her top boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves. It included a ruffle detail along the bottom edge, which rested just below her chest. She also opted not to wear a bra. Her matching shorts had the same ruffle on the waistband.