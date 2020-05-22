The 25 Year Old College Student Who Has Elon Musk’s Old Number Is Answering His Calls And Texts

Lyndsay Tucker is a 25-year-old college student that works in the Sephora of San Jose, California, but she has the distinction of talking some of the most influential people in the nation thanks to inheriting the old phone number of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

According to National Public Radio‘s report, Tucker has gotten strange messages and phone calls from the time she first received the number. It took a while for her to catch on, however, because she had never heard of Musk before she began to receive his calls.

Tucker said it was her mother who clued her in when she shared that she was receiving a high volume of calls and texts for someone by that name.

The number that Tucker currently uses was previously registered to associated with a condo that Musk owned in Palo Alto, California and because it once belonged to one of the most well-known tech engineers and entrepreneur’s in the world, the internet latched on and has it listed in multiple locations.

According to Tucker she has spoken to some interesting people who were trying to reach the tech giant, and some who said Musk gave them the number recently.

Possibly most notably, the skincare associate spoke with former Walt Disney executive John Lasseter who texted who he thought was Musk, raving about his new Tesla saying it was a “magnificent car!!!” and adding, “The self driving is a trip!”

“I actually ended up going to the same college as his son,” Tucker said of Lasseter.

Tucker shared screenshots of some of her more interesting phone conversations, including one where she was sent plans for a robotic arm.

NPR reached Musk to ask about the old number and whether he knew about what was happening. Musk responded with an email.

“Wow. That number is so old! I’m surprised it’s still out there somewhere.”

The publication asked Musk if he gave the number to those he didn’t care to talk to, but the Tesla CEO didn’t respond to the question. However, in addition to running a business, Musk is currently catching heat from his new baby’s grandmother, as The Inquisitr recently reported.

As for Tucker, she plans to keep the number. Not only does it keep her up to date on what’s happening in the tech world (because she knows she’ll have to answer for it), the aspiring actress considers it to be a gift that has put her in touch with people she would never typically get the chance to speak with.

Tucker does, however, want people to know not to get down if they think Musk isn’t responding to them.