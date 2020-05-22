Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Stuns In Eye-Catching Tie-Dye T-Shirt For Latest Instagram Selfies

Jade Thirlwall — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a couple of new selfies of herself during quarantine.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a loose-fitted short-sleeved T-shirt that had a multicolored eye-catching tie-dye and graphic print all over. She sported most of her curly blond and brunette locks up in a ponytail and left the front of her hair loose to rest in front of her face. For her makeup application, Thirlwall appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. She didn’t opt for any visible accessories and looked comfy in her ensemble.

Thirlwall posted two selfies within one upload.

In the first shot, the X Factor winner looked up to her right, which helped display her side profile. Thirlwall showed off her striking facial features, especially her strong jawline. She parted her lips slightly and pushed her hair over to one side.

In the next slide, Thirwall looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

The natural beauty effortlessly wowed her fans as her post racked up more than 107,000 likes and over 1,600 comments within one hour of sharing, proving to be very popular with her 6.5 million followers.

For her caption, the 27-year-old explained that she was wondering what Britney Spears song best described her mood.

“How dare you to be this beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Literally obsessed with your curls omfg,” another devotee shared.

“‘Oops, I Did It Again’ (cause you, yet again, killed all of us),” remarked a third fan.

“‘Gimme More’… cos we want more of these top notch selfies,” a fourth admirer commented.

Thirlwall didn’t add a geotag to her upload. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of high-profile celebrities have been posting content from their homes. According to OK, the singer has been spending lockdown in her “luxurious” London apartment.

Thirlwall is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she channeled Madonna, George Michael, Boy George, and girl group Bananarama for Little Mix’s latest music video for “Break Up Song.” The entertainer wore a white T-shirt that had “choose love” written in big bold black text paired with high-waisted, light blue jeans. She opted for a leather jacket for one of the snaps and sported the majority of her curly blond and brunette hair up. Thirlwall accessorized herself with a number of rings and looked to have applied a bold red lip.