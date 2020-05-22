Sarah Houchens Soaks Up The Sun In A Cheeky Floral Bikini In Florida: ‘Social Distancing’

Sarah Houchens took advantage of Florida’s re-opened beaches this week to soak up some sun. The model and fitness trainer looked hotter than ever in photos from her time by the shore that were shared to her Instagram page last night and have since been showered with love from her thousands of fans.

The 25-year-old tantalized her 873,000 followers with three sizzling selfies from her day social distancing at the ocean. She was on St. Pete’s Beach in Florida, per the post’s geotag, where she found a seemingly secluded spot in the sand to layout and work on her tan. The blond bombshell was laying stomach-down across her colorful towels as she snapped the photos, treating her audience not only to a gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and crashing waves, but her bikini-clad booty as well.

Sarah slipped into a skimpy floral two-piece in a bright color scheme of pink, green, and blue that popped against her figure that already boasted a deep, all-over glow. The set included a pair of high-cut and cheeky bottoms that flashed an ample amount of her pert derriere as she basked in the sun. Its waistband had three straps that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The model also rocked a matching strapless top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Though slightly hard to tell due to her positioning, it appeared to be a bandeau-style number that fell low on her chest, leaving her bronzed decolletage completely bare.

Sarah appeared to be going makeup-free underneath the trendy, oversized sunglasses she sported to protect her eyes from the sun. She also tied her platinum tresses up in a high ponytail, which was blown messily around her head in the gentle breeze as she smiled and stuck her tongue out for the camera.

The bootylicious display certainly seemed to be a hit with Sarah’s fans. The skin-baring upload has racked up over 15,000 likes after 13 hours on her Instagram feed, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Looooooove this! You look amazing!!” one person wrote.

“You are literally the most attractive girl on the planet,” quipped another fan.

“That bikini is so cute!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Perfect! Enjoy your time, stay safe,” added a fourth follower.

The D.C. native seems to be enjoying her bikini time while vacationing in Florida. Another set of snaps from the Sunshine State shared earlier this week captured her doing yoga in a minuscule purple two-piece. That look also fared well with her followers, who have awarded the upload over 16,000 likes and 281 comments to date.