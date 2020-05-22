Matthew McConaughey Delivers More Than 100K Masks To Rural Hospitals To Assist With Texas Recommendations

Actor and Texas native Matthew McConaughey took to the roads on Thursday to deliver 110k face masks donated by Lincoln to rural hospitals throughout Texas to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

McConaughey, who is a spokesperson for the car company, gave Lincoln a shout out on his Facebook page, thanking them for the generous donation of an item that has become scares in some hospitals throughout the nation.

The actor posted a photo of his full-sized truck overflowing past the bed into the backseat of his Ford F-250 with boxes of masks as he and his wife, Camila Alves, set out to deliver the donated personal protection equipment.

McConaughey’s delivery will assist rural healthcare workers in adhering to the safety recommendations handed down from Governor Gregg Abbot’s office Monday according to the Texas Tribune.

“We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask. However, it’s not a mandate. And we’ll make clear that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine for anyone not wearing a mask.”

East Texas’ KLTV reported that the masks are coming in the nick of time for some of the rural hospitals in Texas who have not had priority access to personal protective equipment.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller requested emergency funding from the governor for rural hospitals weeks after saying that, “rural Texans can’t afford to lose their hospitals right now.”

“The emergency funding will ease the financial impact caused by the local healthcare response to the virus and keep the doors open for the community. Rural hospitals are often the only critical care option for Texans in these communities.”

McConaughey has been vocal throughout the international coronavirus pandemic, emploring his fans to see the issue as an issue that transcends political lines. In addition to voicing over videos as requested by political leaders, including Abbot, McConaughey has used his social media accounts to reach out to fans and attempt to ease the restlessness that has spread across the nation.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor said in a recent interview with Fox News that he doesn’t see a solution immediately available and that Americans need to take precautions while they still can.

During a recent interview, Bret Baier highlighted what McConaughey has done to help those in need, including donating 200,000 face masks to frontline health care workers and providing meals for kids in need, as The Inquisitor previously reported.

Despite more than six weeks of social distancing and the nation’s economy being put into idle, healthcare professionals are still predicting a resurgence of the virus later in the year.