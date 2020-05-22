NFL Rumors: Jets Could Look To Trade Jamal Adams As Contract Talks His Impasse, But Asking Price Is High

The New York Jets have reportedly hit a snag in contract talks with Jamal Adams, and the All-Pro safety could be headed to the trade block — with a very high price tag attached.

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, the two sides had reached an impasse by Thursday amid rising tensions over when Adams might get a new contract extension. Cimini noted that Adams and the Jets have been in heavy discussion since the NFL Draft and both are on board with extending Adams beyond his current deal, but the two sides have been unable to find common ground as the Jets want to wait on a long-term extension while Adams wants to have something signed before the season.

Adams is set to make $3.5 million this season, but said in January that he wants an extension by the start of the upcoming season. Cimini noted that the Jets, who still have Adams under control for at least two more years and could then use the franchise tag for a third, don’t have the same sense of urgency to get a new deal done.

The tensions are reportedly starting to boil over a bit, with Adams’ camp accusing the Jets of “dragging their feet” on the deal, Cimini reported. It reached the point on Wednesday where the possibility of a trade came up, though it’s not clear if the Jets have taken any actual steps toward putting him on the block or seeking offers.

The Jets may have put a prohibitively high asking price on Adams, another report suggested. Radio host RJ Choppy said Michael Irvin texted him that the Jets are seeking a significant haul if a team wants to pry the Pro Bowl safety away.

“He is great in coverage. Jets want a 1st and a 3rd,” Cimini wrote, quoting Irvin. “He is great for that locker room that needed Michael Bennett to speak up after having just a donut here…”

It was not clear if any team would be willing to pay that price for Adams, who at the age of 24 already has a first-team NFL All-Pro berth on his resume.

As The Inquisitr reported in April, there have been some intermittent rumors that the Jets would consider trading Adams, though it’s not clear if they ever became serious. Cimini said the Jets are still intent on signing Adams to a long-term deal, though it’s not clear when that might happen.