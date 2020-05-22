Nick Cordero Has Taken A ‘Step Forward’ In His Coronavirus Recovery, According To Wife Amanda Kloots

Kloots offered a more positive update one day after she said that her husband's condition was going downhill.

Amanda Kloots is sharing a more positive update on her husband Nick Cordero. On Thursday, Kloots said that the Broadway actor appeared to be taking a “step forward” in his ongoing battle with COVID-19 in an Instagram Story, People reported. This latest update comes just a day after Kloots said that her husband’s condition appeared to be “going downhill.”

“So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours,” Kloots said.

Kloots then thanked the doctors who had been guiding her through this journey, and said that she had found strength in prayer throughout Cordero’s treatment process. Kloots and Cordero share an 11-month-old son named Elvis Eduardo.

“Wow. It’s been another roller coaster, but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer and the power of energy and support. And positivity is, I’m sorry, in my opinion, insurmountable,” Kloots continued.

Kloots said that those who loved Cordero had been lifting him up with songs and positive thoughts, and she believed it was making a difference.

“He’s not done. He’s not done,” Kloots said.

In recent posts on Instagram, Kloots has highlighted her son, suggesting that Cordero is fighting to return to them both. In a post on Tuesday, Kloots wrote that she felt so lucky that she got to be Elvis’s mom, and said that her son made her smile and laugh. She said that it was hard to watch her son grow and change, knowing that Cordero would love to be seeing these changes as well.

She said that she knows Cordero wants to be around to see Elvis start walking and talking. Kloots frequently tells her husband that he’ll get to see all those milestones, and that his son needs him.

On Wednesday, Kloots posted an emotional update in which she suggested that her husband’s condition was worsening. In her update, she said that Cordero had gone “downhill” that morning, and that she was asking the people watching for prayers for him. She asked her followers to cheer him on, and tried to remain positive, saying that she knew the virus was not going to be the end for him.

“It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you,” she said at the time.