Lauren Drain Looks Smoking Hot In A Bright Pink Bikini With Zip-Up Bottoms

Lauren Drain added another sexy and skin-baring photo to her feed last night. The image saw her clad in a bright pink bikini, and it’s generated a ton of attention from her 3.8 million fans.

The shot captured the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” posed outside under the shining sun. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she appeared to be somewhere warm with a few palm trees, a home, and a pool at her back. Lauren posed in the center of the frame, gazing into the camera with a sultry stare. The blond bombshell playfully ran one hand through her tresses, and then rested the other near her side. In her caption, she plugged her Summer Challenge, which has less than 10 spots left.

Lauren looked spectacular in a minuscule bikini that boasted a light pink hue that perfectly complemented her bronze figure. The set included a tiny top that resembled the cut of a sports bra, with a set of thick straps that rested on her shoulders and a dangerously low neckline that exposed her decolletage and a hint of cleavage. The piece sat across the middle of her chest and flashed a massive amount of underboob. The suit also had a zipper that ran down the center, and its color matched her outfit.

She added a pair of matching bottoms to complement her smoking hot top, and they also had a zipper feature running down the front. The bottoms boasted a high cut that allowed for her shapely thighs and sculpted hips been seen in their entirety. The waistband rode low on her front and flaunted her chiseled abs and tiny midsection. Lauren did not add any additional accessories to the racy look, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her hourglass curves.

Lauren styled her hair with a few loose waves and a side part, which allowed her hair to swoop across her face and spill messily on her shoulders and back. As far as makeup, she appeared to have plenty. Lauren seemed to have lined her eyes with eyeliner and a few thick coats of mascara, and she also looked to have added a swipe of blush to her cheeks. The post has already garnered over 20,000 likes and 114 comments.

“U Look So Perfect And Sexy,” one follower gushed with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous. I love you,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Such an inspiration/ my wife adores you,” one more Instagram user chimed in.