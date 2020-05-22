Kayla Moody Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Friday’ In An Impossibly Tiny Black Bikini

Hot military wife Kayla Moody headed into the weekend with a sexy bikini shot wherein she put her jaw-dropping figure on full display. The blond bombshell showed off her insane body in an impossibly tiny black bikini that flaunted her cleavage, giving off sultry vibes as she shot a smoldering gaze at the camera and parted her lips in a seductive way. While the look was considerably a lot tamer than the risqué updates she has been sharing as of late, the teeny swimsuit perfectly showcased her killer curves.

Snapped at the beach, the Florida hottie put on a leggy display as she stood on some rocks by the shoreline. The model posed provocatively with one leg prompted up and her arm tucked behind her head. Her other arm rested on her hip, her fingers grazing her thigh. She ditched her shoes, elegantly arching her bare foot. The posture emphasized her hourglass frame, offering a great view of her bust, midriff, and chiseled pins.

Her glossy two-piece bikini was from the brand, Minimale Animale, which Kayla made sure to tag in her caption. The bathing suit was a triangle string style, and comprised of a low-cut top and a skimpy thong. The bottoms were incredibly high-cut and had no trouble showing off her lower body thanks to their plunging waistline that fell far past her belly button. The daring number sported thin side straps to match the spaghetti-strap top, which were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her waist.

Kayla looked gorgeous as she basked in the sunlight, the glowing rays highlighting the contour of her raised thigh. Her skin had a subtle glisten, suggesting she was oiled down to perfection. Her long, golden tresses were swept to the side, brushing over her shoulder. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, adding to her cheeky look.

The blurred background suggested a peaceful seascape, one complete with glimmering waves and tall buildings looming across the bay. The snap was taken by glamour photographer Chris Keeling, who’s collaborated with her in the past and whose artistic work Kayla has showcased in previous posts.

The sizzling blonde was all dolled up for the shoot, rocking pink lipstick and bold, dark eyeliner in addition to long lashes. While her chic glam was certainly deserving of attention, other elements of her look took precedence in catching her fans’ eyes. Followers seemed captivated by her beauty, showering the model with effusive praise in the comments.

“You are such a beautiful woman from head to toe and everywhere in between,” gushed one person.

“Gorgeous absolutely gorgeous,” read another comment, trailed by three fire emoji.

“You are divinely Beautiful,” raved a third Instagram user, leaving a string of sparkling-hearts emoji.

“Too hot to handle,” penned a fourth fan, adding a pair of hearts and tagging Kayla in the comment.