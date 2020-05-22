California Doctors Report More Deaths By Suicide Than COVID-19

Physicians from a Northern California hospital reported an alarming trend on Thursday. Doctors from the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek told a local news station, ABC 7 that suicides had outnumbered COVID-19 deaths during this period of quarantine.

The medical professionals went so far as to tell the outlet that the current stay at home orders should be lifted due to the public’s mental health.

“I think, originally, this (the shelter-in-place order) was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients. We have the current resources to do that, and our other community health is suffering, “Dr. Mike deBoisblanc, the head of trauma at the hospital, told the news station.

The hospital released a statement to ABC 7 distancing itself from deBoisblanc’s views.

“John Muir Health has been, and continues to be, supportive of the Shelter-in-Place order,” the statement read.

“We all share a concern for the health of our community, whether that is COVID-19, mental health, intentional violence or other issues,” the response went on to declare.

Still, the numbers were staggering. The hospital had reportedly dealt with more suicides during a short four-week period than they usually do all year.

Pixabay

“It’s unprecedented,” deBoisblanc told ABC 7.

Not only were the attempts higher, but the medical team was unable to save as many patients as it had in the past. Trauma nurse, Kacey Hansen, 33, had “never seen so much intentional injury.”

The medical team of John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek spoke out to bring attention to the dire situation. The professionals hoped that anyone is distress would reach out and seek help if needed.

Many in crisis were not seeking help early on. Executive Director Tom Tamura from the local Contra Costa County Crisis Center reported that call volume was only up a bit, “but not dramatically.”

The situations were exacerbated for those in crisis because regular avenues of comfort were now unavailable, including counseling services, churches, and other gatherings.

“People have found themselves disconnected from the normal supportive networks that they have, churches and schools and book club,” Tamura told ABC 7.

Tamura noted that many tried to “weather the storm” of their feelings at first, but often emotions became too overwhelming. The executive director urged anyone in distress to reach out.

“It’s important for all of us to be reaching out to people and making connections,” Tamura told ABC7.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.