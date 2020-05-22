‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Baby Gender In Sweet Instagram Share

Dancing with the Stars professional Lindsay Arnold revealed her baby’s gender in a sweet Instagram post alongside husband Samuel Cusick. The dancer posted on May 13 that she was thrilled to be expecting her first child after almost five years of marriage.

In a photo shared with the social media site, Lindsay stood alongside Samuel outside of their home. The couple posed together on a grassy area where they held paper cannons, which exploded with the color of the gender of their impending bundle of joy. Pink papers showered the twosome and revealed they would welcome a baby girl to their family.

Lindsay appeared shocked in the photo as she stood alongside Sam, who also seemed delighted at the prospect of fathering a little girl.

The dance pro wore a cute, long animal-print skirt in the image. She paired it with a white T-shirt that had a coordinating print atop it. She also sported white sneakers in the pic. Sam was seen wearing black pants and a white shirt, with a black baseball cap worn backward atop his head.

In the caption, Lindsay shared that she and Sam could “not feel more blessed or excited” over the prospect of being parents. In her initial Instagram post revealing their blessed news, Lindsay stated that she was due in November 2020. The couple posted a pic where she and Sam were seated together on a sofa at home, holding a series of sonogram photos.

Several of Lindsay’s fellow Dancing with the Stars pros took to the social media site to share their excitement regarding the newest addition to the show family. These included her best friend and fellow dancer Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Keo Motsepe, Daniella Karagach, Hayley Erbert, and Pasha Pashkov.

Fans of the popular dancer, who won a mirrorball trophy in Season 25 alongside actor Jordan Fisher, couldn’t wait to share their joy at the prospect of the petite blond becoming a mother for the first time.

“Yay! Girls are the best! Good luck to Sam because she is going to be wrapped around his finger!!!” remarked one follower.

“SO EXCITED FOR YOU AND SAM!!!! you’re literally going to be the cutest parents ever, this girl is already so lucky and so loved,” said a second fan.

“Omg such amazing news, congrats!” stated a third Instagram user of the wonderful news.

“AWWWW YAY LINDS! You’re going to be the best momma!” said a fourth follower.