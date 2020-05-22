WWE News: Superstar ‘Beloved By Everyone,’ Despite Reported Backstage Heat

Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 36, and there’s currently no telling when he’ll return to action. The superstar withdrew from this year’s pay-per-view to spend time with his family, which has resulted in reported backstage heat for the superstar. However, he doesn’t appear to have upset his peers.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Otis revealed that the Friday Night SmackDown locker room isn’t angry with Reigns. While he didn’t discuss the rumored heat on the superstar, all appears to be well between Reigns and his fellow superstars.

“Roman’s just beloved by everybody. The company keeps on going, the train keeps going on. I can’t tell you how many times it’s been a joy just seeing him around. For a guy who’s at the top of his game, he is genuinely loved by everybody. We genuinely miss him. There’s a lot of backstage laughs that we probably miss without him.”

There has been no mention of Reigns on WWE television since he went on his hiatus. This sparked the rumors pertaining to his alleged heat, but Otis’ comments support other claims from WWE personnel which state there’s no bad blood between Reigns and the company.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, a source from within WWE said that company management understands why Reigns had to take time off, but there’s no word on when he’ll return to work. WWE’s creative team reportedly has no plans for the superstar, but the source stated that they’ll figure something out when Reigns is ready to come back.

Reigns is also financially comfortable at the moment, as he’s reportedly been making $1000 per day sending messages to fans. The superstar has stated that he misses wrestling, however, so it’s only a matter of time before he’s back in action.

During the interview with Sportskeeda, Otis said that he’s going to hug Reigns as soon as he sees him again. The superstar revealed that Reigns doesn’t like his bearhugs, and he promises not to squeeze him too much. He also stated

However, both superstars could end up being opponents eventually as well. Otis is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder, which guarantees him a World Championship opportunity.

It’s only a matter of time before Reigns is back in the title hunt as well, given that he didn’t get to compete for the championship at this year’s WrestleMania. The superstar was originally scheduled to face Goldberg for the blue brand’s main title, and he will have some unfinished business.