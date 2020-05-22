Jerry Seinfeld Tells Why He Won’t Do Another TV Show And Answers Howard Stern’s Questions

Legendary comedian and television star Jerry Seinfeld told Howard Stern during a recent interview that he was done doing specials because he doesn’t like seeing “old people” on TV.

Stern opened the subject comparing the comedian to Groucho Marx who continued to do appearances until he appeared frail and feeble. Stern questioned Seinfeld if his desire to not come off as sub-par is the reason the comedian won’t do television after his current special.

https://twitter.com/JerrySeinfeld/status/1259890549005389825?s=20

“I don’t like seeing old people on TV. I don’t want to inflict myself on people in a deteriorated state,” Seinfeld said.

The comedian has had an illustrious career doing not just stand-up but his infamous television series, Seinfeld where he worked as an actor, writer, producer, and director.

Currently, Seinfeld has a special running on Netflix called 23 Hours to Kill which features the comedian doing his standup routine.

There has never been a challenging time in human history where an occasional laugh didn’t help us get through.

Hope you enjoy “23 Hours to Kill” — May 5th on @NetflixIsAJoke.

Love, Jerry pic.twitter.com/3Bjk16caVm — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) April 30, 2020

During the interview, Stern mourned the loss of availability Seinfeld’s talent, asking if the comedian wished he could do at least one more special or a few more seasons of television.

The 66-year-old comedian summed up his philosophy on entertainment saying that “nothing could beat” the show he did and that he always wants to leave his audience wanting a little more.

“I’m not going to try and beat that. I can’t beat that. I already have the material to do another special. But I always like to give a little less than you really want.”

WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language

Stern pushed even harder, saying that he was absolutely sure that the comedian had plenty of material to do a routine based on the worldwide coronavirus pandemic together with the quarantine and social distancing that came along with it.

Seinfeld confirmed that he did have the material, but he, again, didn’t have any interest in making another show.

Deadline reported that the pair also talked about the late Andy Kaufman. Seinfeld told Stern that he “worshiped” Kaufman and he believed that the late comedian could have been part of the cast of Seinfeld.

“You know, it’s funny that you say that, because Michael Richards is one of those parts where you could never cast somebody else. But now that you mention it, Andy could have pulled off Kramer.”

The Inquisitr reported that Netflix has already bought the rights to Seinfeld’s namesake show and that it will be available to stream on its platform in 2021. The iconic show’s grab appears to be in an effort to stand up to Apple TV+ and HBOMax’s competing services.