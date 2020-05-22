Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Braless Cleavage In Unbuttoned Crop Top & Denim Shorts

Aussie bombshell Tarsha Whitmore looked smoking-hot in today’s Instagram upload, putting her cleavage on full display in an unbuttoned white crop top. The long-sleeved number was a ribbed design and fit tightly on her perky chest, highlighting her curves. The 19-year-old opted to go braless under the snug item, and unhooked the first two eyes in the front, flashing a gorgeous view of her assets. The top remained grappled in a single clip that looked like it was about to bust open, extending into a long slit that showed off her midriff.

“I wish I could trust anything as much as you trust that clip,” one fan quipped in the comments section, adding a bawling emoji.

Tarsha paired the skimpy top with stylish denim shorts that hugged her hips and thighs. The bottoms had a high waistline that rose to her belly button, calling attention to her shiny navel piercing. A distressed frayed trim lured the gaze to her chiseled pins, which were only partly showcased in the half-body shot. Tarsha posed with her legs parted, showing off her thigh gap. She held her hands in front of her body, clasping the handle of a white purse between her fingers.

The rest of her accessories were also on point, harmonizing with the casual-chic outfit. She wore large silver rings on her fingers and adorned her décolletage with a gold necklace that drew the eye to her collar bone. She swapped her usual curls for a sleek hairstyle, rocking straight locks that framed her face, brushing over her shoulders and grazing her exposed cleavage.

As usual, Tarsha went full glam in the shot, opting for an elegant makeup that seemed to include shimmering eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and eyeliner. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and were defined with a peach blush that emphasized the contour of her face. She wore a glossy pink shade on her pillowy lips and appeared to have colored her sculpted eyebrows.

The model was photographed in an underground parking lot, suggesting that she was about to head out into town. A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photo as Queensland’s Gold Coast, further indicating that she was close to home.

Followers fell in love with the look, taking to the comments section to compliment her style — which they described as “goals,” “insane” and “unreal.”

“Love ur shortsssssss,” wrote one person, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg where is this whole outfit from?” read another message, trailed by a string of heart-eyes and bawling emoji.

Fans praised the model for her beauty, as well.

“Oh WOW sweetheart PERFECTION,” penned one Instagrammer.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for two hours and has amassed more than 12,800 likes and 183 comments.