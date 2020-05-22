Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Killer Physique In Hot-Pink Outfit

Fitness model Qimmah Russo posted a photo set to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, May 21. She was featured in a hot-pink outfit that left little of her chiseled figure to the imagination.

Qimmah posed in a sports bra with thick shoulder straps and the logo for activewear brand Ryderwear written in black across the chest. The bra pushed up her busty chest, showing off an eyeful of cleavage. She wore a pair of tiny booty shorts on her lower half, which sat low on her hips and extended to just below her backside. Viewers got a nearly unobstructed shot of her bulky, gym-honed legs while her sculpted abdomen also drew the eye.

The fitness trainer completed the outfit with a pair of matching pink sneakers and accessorized with a bracelet and glitzy belly button piercing. She wore her long, dark tresses loose and flowing down her back and shoulders while also appearing to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and pink-painted lips with dark liner.

The photo set consisted of seven different snaps as Qimmah modeled her outfit and physique for the camera. The photos were taken in the hallway of a building with concrete walls and tile flooring.

In one of the photos, the model popped a hip out to the side and flexed her quads, showing off their bulk. She put one hand up to her head and let the other rest naturally at her side. She gazed directly at the camera with her mouth slightly parted. In another of the snaps, Qimmah rested one hand on the wall next to her and struck a sexy pose with her hair spilling down her chest and drawing attention to her cleavage.

Yet another photo featured Qimmah with both hands on her head, lengthening her torso and firming her midsection. In the last photo of the set, the model flashed her bright-white smile for her fans while playing with her hair with one hand.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah told her 1.5 million followers that she was always rocking with the best Ryderwear gym gear, following up with a heart-eyed smiley and flexed bicep emoji. The post earned over 15,000 likes and more than 200 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the fitness trainer’s followers gushed over her figure and complimented her outfit in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are literally fitness goals!,” another follower wrote.