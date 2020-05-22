Senate Heads To Week Long Recess Without Voting On COVID-19 Relief Or Paycheck Protection

The Senate adjourned for a week of recess in honor of Memorial Day on Thursday evening with two paycheck related pieces of legislation still unresolved, according to The Hill.

Both the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as the Heroes Act, were waiting on lawmakers when the senators’ time expired on Thursday.

The Paycheck Protection Program was one of special interest to many because of the estimated 30 million currently unemployed in the United States. The act would have allowed for businesses to spend the paycheck protection money on employees for up to 16 weeks instead of limiting it to eight, according to The Hill.

The act enjoyed bipartisan support and Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida and the chairman of the Small Business Committee, said that his committee was still trying to ascertain whether there were any senators that objected to it, saying that it could still be passed in a “pro forma session” that is scheduled for Friday.

“It’s going to pass. It’s just how long it takes to run the hotline and get all the offices to call back,” Rubio said. The senator was referring to a process begun by Republicans which allows them to see if there is any objection to the bill. If there is no objection on either side of the aisle, it’s journey would be considerably easier.

“It could take two hours or it could take two days, it just depends. It’s a very mysterious process.”

The top Democrat on the Small Business Committee also said that he expected the bill to pass, possibly next week.

“Hopefully within in the next couple days, we can have a bicameral understanding …”

Lawmakers in the Senate are also facing a much more contentious bill sent from the Democratic-controlled House which would add an additional $3 trillion in coronavirus support to the American people.

The HEROES Act allows for additional funding to state and local communities, as well as sending a second round of money into the pockets of taxpayers, this time adding more money for dependents.

We still do not know the full scale of the tragedy gripping our nation. That is why testing & tracing are at the core of The #HeroesAct. The Senate must pass this legislation to ensure we have the information needed to fight back against COVID-19. #FamiliesFirst #DeadlineWH pic.twitter.com/uhUd8PE7Bp — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 19, 2020

The bill received its name because of the generous portion that was earmarked by the House for hazard pay for essential workers who have continued in their positions at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Act also allows a generous sum for coronavirus testing and to implement contact tracing, something that health officials have deemed necessary to stem the outbreak and slow down a possible resurgence.