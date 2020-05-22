Rachael Ray Thanks Fans For ‘Love & Support’ After Loss Of Beloved Dog Isaboo

Rachael Ray took to Twitter to thank fans for their “love and support” after the loss of her beloved dog Isaboo. The Rachael Ray Show host and Food Network personality shared that Isaboo passed peacefully at the home Rachael shares with husband John Cusimano in the Adirondack Mountains of New York on May 21. The couple had been sheltering in place at the residence since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, Rachael expressed her thanks for the care shown toward her family after she revealed the couple had lost their fur baby.
Thank you for the love and support. We feel like we have a family bigger then our zip code. Isaboo passed well and her soul must be overflowing with all the positive energy sent to her ????????????
— rachael ray (@rachaelray) May 21, 2020
Fans continued to flood social media with well-wishes toward the couple during this difficult period in their lives. Both Rachael and John regarded the Pitbull rescue as their own child.
“So sorry to hear of your loss, it is never easy to lose one of our best friends but know how lucky she was to have had your love!” said one Twitter follower of the television personality.
“I’m so sorry for your loss Ma Ma. May she feel at peace beyond the rainbow bridge, anxiously waiting for you to be with her once more,” stated a second fan.
“Isaboo was so fortunate to have such a loving family,” remarked a third social media user, who applauded the couple for the love they had shown to Isaboo throughout the years.
“Such a beautiful note from you and I love the idea of Isaboo being overwhelmed with all the positive energy. Does my soul good to think of this,” said a fourth fan.
View this post on Instagram
Our beloved Isaboo passed today in her backyard in the sun in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. In our arms. Peacefully. To my fellow Americans, we’ve lost more than 90,000 human lives and over 300,000 of our global citizens. We all feel disconnected and so many are suffering right now. And today @johnmcusimano and I mourn the loss of a dog; a pitbull who taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined. If you have room in your heart, your home, and your budget, I say from experience that bringing an animal in need into your home can help you become a better human being. #northshoreanimalleague @animalleague We will open our home and our hearts to another animal in need, because that is what Izzy would want. We’ll miss her sense of humor. Her Wile E Coyote-ness. Her energy and her game-on attitude. She was a fighter. In the weeks to come you may even spot her as she was our only audience for the shows we’ve been producing from our home during this strange time. We just felt it right to share that this was the day she left this world and we hope we see her in the next. Our life will be a little less sweet without our Isaboo.
Rachael had worked extensively throughout the years with the North Shore Animal League in their efforts to rescue animals and place them in forever homes. The organization posted a photo of Rachael and her beloved girl, sharing their condolences.
View this post on Instagram
Our heartfelt condolences go out to @rachaelray and @johnmcusimano at this difficult time. These devoted humanitarians and animal advocates have always been there for people and animals in need. We know how much Isaboo will be missed by them but, they will have the joyful time they spent with Isaboo and her memory will live on in their hearts forever. ????????
In an Instagram post where she shared the heartbreaking news, Rachael shared a series of images of her dog along with a series of statements honoring how much love Isaboo brought the couple during the years she was part of their family. She also shared that once she is ready to open her heart to another dog, she and John will again rescue an animal and shower them with love as they did with Isaboo and her previous dog, another Pitbull named Boo.
Just one month ago, Rachael announced her plan to donate $4 million to COVID-19 relief projects for both animals and humans through The Rachael Ray Foundation and her Yum-o! Organization. In a statement on her foundation’s website, it was revealed that half the funds donated will go to animal welfare organizations, including the North Shore Animal League, Best Friends Animal Society, and Lost Our Home Rescue. The other half will be assigned to food and nutritional programs for kids and families, such as Feeding America, Share Our Strength, World Central Kitchen, and City Harvest to name a few.