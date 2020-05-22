‘Summer House’ Estate Featured On Bravo Reality Show Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

The summertime crew may have to find a new place to party.

The Summer House is for sale. The Water Mill, New York estate featured on Bravo’s popular reality show about young New York professionals who let loose in the Hamptons on the weekends has hit the market for $3.9 million, according to House Beautiful.

The 6,500 square-foot reality TV landmark comes with plenty of amenities, including a heated pool, hot tub, and all-weather tennis court, all of which have been seen on Summer House thanks to those ragers the cast likes to throw.

The five-acre property also features a three-car garage, a fully-finished basement with an entertainment center and kitchenette, as well as a separate “in-law suite” and “private guest quarters,” all of which have yet to be shown on the Bravo reality show. Most of the action on Summer House takes place in the kitchen, back yard, and of course, the bedrooms.

Some of the parties featured on Summer House have been the group’s annual July 4th kegger and ring leader Kyle Cooke’s frathouse-themed birthday bash, which had goats roaming the tennis court.

In addition to the core cast, other Bravolebrities, including Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz have partied at the Hamptons pad with the Summer House crew, as well as Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

While fans may be sad to see the Summer House go, the neighbors might not be. Following the reality show’s first season set in a house near Montauk, the cast was reportedly banned from filming in East Hampton, per Page Six.

For seasons two through four, the rosé-sipping crew settled into the Water Mill estate for their weekend fun, but neighbors in nearby mansions complained about the “trashy” reality show being filmed near their homes.

Summer House has not yet been renewed for Season 5, and the current health pandemic could mean a hiatus is on order for this year. But several of the housemates have already expressed interest in a new party house should the show return to Bravo following its highest-rated season to date.

Summer House star Carl Radke recently told Us Weekly that he wouldn’t mind filming in a new location.

“I would love a new house. I don’t want to make any too many demands, but fingers crossed,” he recently said.

Engaged couple Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke also said that while they want the cast to remain the same – the show is known for its revolving door of castmates – they are both totally over the house.

“I would love for maybe not the people to change as much as, like, the actual house,” Amanda told Entertainment Tonight. “That would be great.”

“We’ve explored every nook and cranny, if you know what I mean,” Kyle added.

The Summer House Season 4 cast also included Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Jules Daoud, and Luke Gulbranson.