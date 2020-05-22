Jessica Alba And Her Daughter Rock Matching Bikinis Made Out Of Recycled Plastic Bottles

Jessica and her lookalike daughter showed off their leopard-print bikinis on Instagram.

Jessica Alba and her adorable lookalike daughter rocked matching bikinis for a fun video shared to her Instagram account this week. The Good Luck Chuck actress and her eldest child, 11-year-old Honor, both looked super cute as they rocked recycled leopard-print bikinis with matching cover ups while they got some sunshine together.

The short video, which was posted to the social media site on May 21, began with a look at Jessica and Honor as they showed off a very bored look while stuck indoors. The twosome adopted matching bored poses as they sat together, resting their chins on their hands.

But things quickly changed for the duo. The Honey actress and her daughter laid back on the bed they were sat on before the camera quickly cut to a different shot.

They showed off matching big smiles as the video then showed them outside on a patch of grass.

The stunning duo sat up and proudly revealed their matching mother/daughter looks while they soaked up the sun.

Jessica — who recently revealed her skin care routine to raise money for families in need via her company, Honest — and Honor rocked matching fedoras on their heads and twin bikinis.

They both showed off their black-and-white leopard-print two-pieces with flowy, open cover-ups over their shoulders. The twosome stood up and posed for the camera as they gave out very big smiles and flashed the peace sign.

In the caption, the Fantastic Four star told her 18.3 million followers that their bikinis were made out of recycled plastic bottles and were taken from Aerie’s Real Good collection.

The Instagram video has been viewed more than 1.9 million times in the first 18 hours since Jessica shared it to her account. The comments section was full of praise for the 39-year-old, where a number of famous faces shared their thoughts.

“I can’t stop watching this!! Vibe,” Kelly Rowland wrote with a red heart.

“Love this,” commented So You Think You Can Dance star Allison Holker.

Halle Berry also left a message on the video. She left four heart symbols in the comments section.

But this isn’t the first time Jessica has showed off a cute matchy matchy swimwear look with Honor.

Last month, the mother daughter duo danced together in the same brown bikini in a video shared to both the star’s Instagram and TikTok accounts. In the caption, Jessica revealed that Honor taught her the dance as they celebrated her birthday weekend together as a family.

Honor is Jessica’s oldest daughter with husband Cash Warren. The couple are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Haven and 2-year-old son Hayes.