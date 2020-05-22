Kate Middleton And Prince William Update Their Social Media Presence With Help From Meghan And Harry’s Staffer

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have updated their Instagram and Twitter pages with the names to “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

The accounts were previously branded “Kensington Royal” and both accounts still bear that handle, however, the new names are now prominently displayed.

Middleton, 38, and William, 37, use their accounts to keep their followers apprised about events they have attended and projects they believe deserve the attention of the public eye.

According to a report in Fox News the royal couple appear to have received some help from a former employee of William’s brother, the recently retired Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle.

After Meghan and Harry’s step back from their royal duties just months ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hired their social media manager, David Watkins, to help run their online presence.

Watkins’ LinkedIn profile shows that he worked as the digital communications lead for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from last July up until they officially resigned and signed off their official royal Instagram account on March 31. Watkins then transitioned to working for William and Kate in April of this year and appears to be working as their full-time communications and social media manager.

In addition to changing their names on the two social platforms, the manager has also changed out the profile photos on the Duke and Duchess’ accounts to show a recent photo of their entire family.

Watkins appears to be earning his pay as the Duke and Duchess have been working overtime online to connect with those they would typically be reaching out to in person, due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to the typical photo updates that would populate their social media accounts, William and Kate have been posting video exchanges between themselves and various organizations and individuals.

The royal couple hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic keep them from enjoying their family, however. Just weeks ago they posted a photo of their daughter Charlotte to their Instagram account in what was considered by many a heartwarming image of the little princess.

William and Kate are expected to hold the titles of king and queen in the future, but the pair have seemed to try to keep themselves firmly grounded in reality.

Kate has been known to be a very hands-on parent with her three children, attempting to ensure that they have as “normal” a home life as possible, despite their royal birth.