Nicole Thorne Is Censored Only By A Leaf In Nude Instagram Photo

Australian model Nicole Thorne sent temperatures soaring on her feed this morning with a scorching Instagram upload that flaunted her naked backside. The bombshell stripped of all of her clothes, posing fully nude for a gorgeous nature shot that showed her standing between palm tress, surrounded by lush vegetation. Photographed from behind, the 29-year-old was gazed sultrily at the camera over her shoulder. The angle offered a glimpse of her bare chest, which was strategically censored by a narrow leaf stretching across the foreground of the snap.

“Leaf them on read,” Nicole quipped in the caption, adding a herb emoji.

The model put her arched back and peachy booty on display, to the delight of her fans. She struck a sexy pose, putting one leg forward to show off her thighs. Her slender arm and sculpted shoulder were also showcased, as she placed her hand on her thigh to further lure the gaze to her curves. Wild plants framed her supple figure, their dark-green leaves complementing her fair skin toned and accentuating her golden tan.

Nicole completed the hot look with an elegant glam, rocking long eyelashes and a matte, nude shade on her full lips. The makeup application also appeared to include eyeliner, thick eyebrows, and highlighted cheeks. She wore her hair down and parted in the middle, letting her dark locks frame her face. Her tresses were half-brushed behind her ear, falling down her back in shiny, unruly streaks.

A geotag indicated the location of Nicole’s photo as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The picture was taken by professional photographer Benjamin Patrick, who has worked with Nicole in the past. The model made sure to give a shout out to the artist in her caption. She also tagged her hair stylist in the photo, and credited her flawless bronze to luxury natural tanning brand Vani-t.

The upload didn’t take long to catch the eyes of her fans, reeling in close to 6,500 likes in less than one hour of having been posted. Followers appeared entranced with the spicy look, leaving a flurry of gushing comments under her photo.

“What a work of art,” penned one Instagram user, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“I m [sic] in love with this photo [two heart-eyes emoji] seriously looking too hot,” raved another person, leaving a fire emoji for the sizzling brunette.

“Bootyfully amazing and eco-friendly. Fabulous shot,” opined a third fan.

“Beautiful caption and love the mesmerizing look in your eyes too,” penned a fourth follower, ending with a blowing-kiss and lovestruck emoji.