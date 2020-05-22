Miley Cyrus Dances In A Skimpy Black Bikini To Sister Noah’s Music

Miley slipped into a skimpy bikini to show off her dance moves.

Miley Cyrus proudly showed off her bikini body this week when she danced around outside in a skimpy black two-piece. The “Wrecking Ball” singer put her fit and toned body on full show in a video shared to her TikTok account on May 21 as she gave fans a look at herself moving to sister Noah Cyrus’s new track, “Ghost.”

The video began with several different shots of Miley while she sauntered down a set of gray stone outdoor steps in her swimwear.

She then used a number of different video effects as she showed off her moves for the camera.

The 27-year-old — who recently wore a very bizarre face mask on social media — swished her hips and her hands as she looked at the camera, before the clip then split into two and then into three. The shots cropped out her head to focus on her slim figure and gave fans a good look at her multiple tattoos.

The clip then swapped back into four, six and then nine different looks at the former The Voice coach as she continued to dance to the track, which is featured on Noah’s latest EP titled The End Of Everything. Miley kept things sultry with her movies. She body rolled and moved her arms around while she maintained eye contact with the camera.

Miley sported seriously short blond hair in the video and appeared to go completely makeup-free to let her obvious natural beauty do all the talking.

As for her bikini, she rocked a string two-piece for the dance clip which didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

Miley’s slinky swimwear was made up of a plunging triangle bikini top with two strings over her shoulders and another that wrapped around her torso.

She kept things matching with plain black bottoms. The briefs featured a small piece of material held up by the same thin string over both hips which were joined to the material with two small silver rings.

She accessorized with bracelets on both wrists.

In the caption, Miley told her 3.5 million TikTok followers that the video marked her first time seeing herself sporting a bikini since the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic first started back in March.

The video has been viewed more than 242,000 views in 11 hours and has received more than 50,000 likes.

The latest look at how Miley’s been spending her time amid the outbreak came after she was spotted out and about with boyfriend Cody Simpson in full protective gear as they grabbed a coffee together in Calabasas, California, which is where they’ve been riding out the crisis together.