Iulia Valentina Shows Skin In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit

Iulia Valentina is no stranger to showing some skin in her swimwear, and her new Instagram upload on May 21 did not disappoint. In a sizzling outdoor shot to promote the new cut-out swimsuit from a brand called Dolls Kill, the Romanian model flashed her flawless figure.

In the new upload, the 26-year-old rocked a strapless peach monokini made of ribbed fabric. The upper part featured a deep neckline that displayed her décolletage. However, the model’s pose barely showed cleavage. The garment had a snug fit, especially around her ample chest. The swimwear featured cut-outs on the sides, which exposed her flat stomach. The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips.

In the snapshot, Iulia was photographed outdoors, seemingly sunbathing in her garden. She lounged on a white hammock, arching her back and using both of her arms as support. She tilted her head to the side as she faced the camera, and bent her right knee for the shot. She wore her Chanel sunglasses with light-colored lenses while basking in the sun. The bright sunshine enveloped her body and made her skin glow. The color of her swimwear also complemented her lightly tanned complexion.

Iulia had her honey-blond locks parted in the middle and styled straight. Its long strands fell over her shoulders and back. It seemed like she wore a full face of makeup for the occasion. She appeared to wear foundation, well-defined eyebrows, some eyeshadow, and several coats of black mascara. She completed her glamorous look by applying lipstick on her full lips. She sported minimal jewelry, such as a dainty chain necklace and a bracelet.

Iulia wrote something vague in the caption. She tagged both Dolls Kill and Chanel in the photo.

A lot of Iulia’s avid admirers went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the new share racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 550 comments. Hundreds of fans dived into the comments section to shower the babe with compliments on her amazing body and sun-kissed skin. Some others couldn’t find the right words to express their thoughts. Instead, they opted to use a combination of emoji.

“Wow! You are so sexy! I like how the color blends with your skin tone,” one of her fans commented.

“I love the vibe in this photo. You are such a beauty, and your body looks amazing,” wrote another admirer.

“I like your hair straight. It looks so sleek, and frames your face shape,” added a third follower.