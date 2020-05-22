Jessica Simpson Posts Rare Selfie With Husband Eric Johnson As They Celebrate 10 Years Together

The singer is still 'head over slippers' in love with her man.

Jessica Simpson posted a rare selfie with her husband Eric Johnson as she celebrated the 10th anniversary of the day they met.

In a new post to Instagram, the singer and fashion designer shared a photo with her husband as they posed in the spacious back yard of their Hidden Hills mansion. In the photo, Jessica was dressed casually with her hair in a ponytail. The former MTV star was wearing a black Led Zeppelin t-shirt as she leaned next to her husband and smiled for the camera.

Eric also kept with the classic rock theme by wearing a hoodie with a picture of Jimi Hendrix on it. The former NFL tight end also had a blue baseball cap on his head as he held his arm out to take the photo.

In the caption to the pic, shoe guru Jessica wrote that she fell “head overs slippers” in love with Eric 10 years ago on this day. The Open Book author added that her future man knocked on her “cottage” door on that fateful day and that he hasn’t left since. Jessica also included the hashtag #May212010, the day she met Eric, as she declared her love for him forever.

In comments to the post, social media followers reacted to Jessica and Eric’s sweet fairytale love story, including Jessica’s father, Joe Simpson, who wrote, “Match made in heaven.”

“Cutest couple ever,” another follower wrote.

“Both caught a winner,” a third added.

“Happy anniversary and many more wonderful years of laughter and love!!” wrote another fan.

Jessica’s Led Zeppelin also appeared to be a shout-out to the couple’s love story. Jessica previously shared an Instagram photo of the day Eric proposed to her. In the photo, the singer was seen flashing her engagement ring as she sat amid a pile of rose petals.

In the caption to the post, Jessica wrote, “Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago.”

The star added that “Still loving this Man” is the easiest part of her life.

Jessica and Eric married in 2014 and have three kids together, but they still seem as in love as newlyweds. In fact, the singer has paid tribute to her love story and the day she met her future husband in the past.

In 2015, Jessica posted a series of Instagram pics of her cuddled up to her man as she recalled the day he showed up at her house with mutual friends. In the caption to the post, Jessica revealed she met the former NFL player via an unexpected introduction through her friends Lauren and Bret Harrison.