Hanna Oberg Flaunts Chiseled Thighs For At-Home Quad Workout

Instagram model Hanna Oberg took to the popular social media platform on Thursday, May 21, to post her latest home workout video, this time targeting the quad muscles.

For the workout, the model chose a mustard-yellow sports bra with thin straps and a low scoop neck that teased a bit of her cleavage. Her bare arms gave her followers an unobstructed view of a full sleeve tattoo on her right arm. On her lower half, Hanna went with a pair of high-waisted dusty-pink leggings that drew the eye to her chiseled thighs and also emphasized her pert backside. A strip of toned tummy peeked out from between the top and bottoms.

For footwear, the model chose a pair of white sneakers while wearing her long, brunette waves up in a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face as she worked out. Hanna let a few loose strands fall and frame her face. She appeared to have made up her face with a touch of black mascara and pink lip gloss.

The workout was split into four individual exercises, each featured in a separate video clip. The exercises were performed in Hanna’s typical workout space, an open room with sunny exposure. A pair of black dumbbells was featured in the videos, but were not used during the workout.

Hanna began the first video by modeling her outfit and flexing her muscles for the camera. Placing her hands on her upper thighs, she flexed her quads and shook her hips from side to side. She then moved into the first exercise, wall squats. Hanna placed her backside against the wall and held her arms out in front of her, performing a series of squats.

The second exercise in the circuit was pulse squats into walk outs. Hanna performed a pulse squat as usual and then stepped out behind her with alternating legs. The third exercise was assistant pistol squats, a move requiring the wall for support. Hanna extended one leg out in front and then bent low into a squat with the other leg, alternating sides. The final exercise was wall sissy squats. Hanna pressed her heels up against the wall and performed a series of squats.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote out each exercise and the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She also left them tips on how to best execute each exercise.

The quad workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and dozens of fan comments in the first day.