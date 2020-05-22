Pundits Call Out Columnist Who Said She Would Support Biden If He ‘Boiled Babies’

A columnist for The Nation, Katha Pollitt, made more than one headline when she published an opinion piece in which she explored why she believes Democrats shouldn’t be concerned with the accusation against Joe Biden.

The former vice president has had to face his own round of scrutiny after a former staffer, Tara Reade, accused him of sexually assaulted her in the early 90s.

News of Reade’s accusation caused many on the right to question whether Democrats would flee from Biden in support of their mantra about believing women. However, Pollitt took her stance a step further, opening her Op-Ed by saying that she “would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them.”

“He wasn’t my candidate, but taking back the White House is that important.”

Pollitt went on to make the case that Democrats shouldn’t feel compromised by their support of Biden, despite the accusations, because Reade’s story about the assault leaves something to be desired.

Several fellow journalists, especially conservatives, took exception to both Pollitt’s position and graphic language.

Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway didn’t mince words responding to Pollitt’s piece, saying that the columnist seemed “more likely” to vote for Biden if were to engage in the shocking activity she mentioned.

People say at least Katha Pollitt is being honest here in this lede, but given her views against the sanctity of human life, I think she might be even more likely to vote for Biden in this scenario. https://t.co/wF4Xw8A4Qz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 21, 2020

Mediaite’s Charlie Nash went so far as to say that Pollitt would likely have to be “genuinely evil” in order to write the piece like the one she published.

Pollitt’s lengthy piece laid out why she, despite her blind allegiance, doesn’t think that Reade’s account of her alleged assault is to be believed. When concluding her comments the author suggested that with the White House at stake, it was no time to be caught up on conscience.

“I realize Democrats and those to their left care deeply about their principles… But this time we need to take a leaf from the evangelicals, who enthusiastically support Donald Trump and don’t give a hoot that 25 women have accused him of various kinds of misconduct “We do not have the luxury of sitting out the election to feel morally pure or send a message about sexual assault and #BelieveWomen.

The Democratic nominee’s supporter seemed to be referring to the hashtag that circulated when President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States, Brett Kavanaugh, was being accused of decades-old misconduct during his confirmation hearings.

Biden has seemed slightly less wound up about the issue of Reade’s accusation, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The Democratic presidential nominee said that voters probably shouldn’t vote for him if they believe Reade’s accusation and says he doesn’t even remember his accuser.