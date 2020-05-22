‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: ‘Celebrity Week’ Brings Betty White, Bob Barker, Usher & More

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 25 promises to have their viewers seeing stars. The world’s most-watched soap opera will be revisiting episodes starring famous actors and personalities in “Celebrity Week.” Betty White. Kike Hernandez, Gina Rodriguez, Bob Barker, and even Usher will make an appearance on the show, per Soaps.

CBS is currently airing vintage episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless because they ran out of episodes on April 23.

Monday, May 25 – Maya Meets Kike Hernandez & Sings At A Dodgers Game

Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) went out on a limb to impress his wife. He approached his friend, Kike Hernandez, to make one of Maya Forrester’s Karla Mosley) dreams come true. The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player pulled a few strings and Maya sang the national anthem at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The episode was shot on location and Mosley sang the anthem as her character, Maya. The classic episode originally aired on September 12, 2016.

Tuesday, May 26 – Usher Performs & Dedicates Song To Amber

Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) invited her friend Raymond (Usher Raymond) to perform at the club, Insomnia. C.J. Garrison (Mick Cain) did n0t like the smooth-talking Raymond and was jealous of the singer. In fact, C.J. sulked when Raymond dedicated a song to Amber and had the club bumping and grinding to his voice. Amber was thrilled by the dedication, but C.J. was not impressed.

In the meantime, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) had some good news for Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). She told the fashion tycoon that Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) are officially over.

The episode dates back to June 11, 1998.

Wednesday, May 27 – Betty White Plays Stephanie & Pam Douglas’ Mother

Stephanie was furious when she found out that her mother, Ann (Betty White), had no plans to leave her house. In fact, Ann wished that she could stay in the Forrester guest house permanently and did not see why she should buy a house of her own. Stephanie was livid and wanted her mother to return to Chicago. However, Eric told Stephanie that he wasn’t going to send Ann back. Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) stood by Eric and this made Ann jump to the wrong conclusion.

The episode was initially aired on February 27, 2007.

Thursday, May 28 – Gina Rodriguez Stars In Her First Role

Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez landed her first acting gig on The Bold and the Beautiful. She played the role of Beverly, an intern and aspiring fashion designer. When Amber tried to throw her weight around and told her to stay away from Rick, the feisty Beverly stood her ground.

An interesting tidbit for those who follow the soap opera is that Gina’s husband has a recurring role on the show. Joe LoCicero currently plays the role of Vincent Walker, Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) best friend.

Friday, May 29 – Bob Barker Punches Wyatt

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) mouthed off about “wacko” animal lovers, and incensed animal rights activist and former The Price is Right game show host, Bob Barker. The veteran, who was just about to turn 90, punched Wyatt, paying homage to the iconic scene in Happy Gilmore where he knocked out Adam Sandler.

Barker told TV Guide that he had a talk with Brooks prior to filming the scene.

“Just so we’re clear, young man, it does not say in the script that you hit back. We got that?” I win all my fights. That’s because they’re fixed!”

The must-see episode originally aired on August 28, 2014.