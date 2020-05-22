Melania Trump Tells Students To ‘Take Care Of Yourself’ In Recorded Message

First lady Melania Trump addressed students across the nation on Thursday in a recorded message. Trump offered some suggestions as to how younger Americans can keep themselves from feeling agitated as the lockdown continues for many.

The first lady also thanked students for the changes they’ve made in order to keep themselves and others safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past two months I know you have had to make many changes in your life. “These changes were not easy but you have been so strong and I am proud of the examples you have become. Your determination to get through this will define your generation for years to come.”

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump to students: "Take care of yourself. Use this time to read the book you've been meaning to read." pic.twitter.com/WdZkLLqAmm — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2020

For many students their graduation ceremonies, proms, and many other events, including vacations, were unceremoniously canceled in the face of the worldwide pandemic. While celebrities and public figures have banded together and attempted to reach out to those feeling the pressure of missing out, most are still hoping for the day their lives return to some semblance of normal.

Trump also encouraged younger Americans who might hear her short message to take up a book or activity that they wouldn’t typically have time for. The first lady’s comments seemed to convey an understanding of the restlessness of those who planned to finish their school year and move on to bigger and better things.

“We will only get through this with patience, compassion, and care,” the first lady said.

“Tonight, please know that the president and I are with you during these challenging times and we continue to do everything we can to support you.”

Trump has primarily left the communication on coronavirus to her husband, President Donald Trump, and his daily briefings with the COVID-19 task force.

However, the first lady has recorded more than one public service announcement, focusing on messages to parents about their children during the pandemic. Trump encouraged parents to not only help their children adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but pointed out ways they can explain the curious situation to children who might not fully grasp it.

Melania Trump’s message comes on the heels of all 50 states drafting plans to reopen their respective economies and the president announcing that he doesn’t plan to shut the economy down again in the face of another outbreak.

Trump announced on Thursday that his administration has a plan to stamp out another outbreak, but that they won’t close businesses to the same scale that has been seen in recent weeks.