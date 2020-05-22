Donald Trump Spills Plan For Next Wave Of COVID-19

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he does not plan to take the same action in closing down the country if there is a second wave of COVID-19.

When questioned what he planned to do in the face of a possible resurgence of the virus the president was clear he doesn’t plan to take executive action shutting down businesses.

“We’re not going to close the country. We’re going to put out the fires.”

The president offered his confidence in the nation’s ability to contain future outbreaks calling them “embers.” Trump appears to have made a plan for the government to add to the efforts of individuals and healthcare workers, not close down businesses.

“Whether it’s an ember or a flame, we’re going to put it out. But we’re not closing our country.”

Trump says he won’t shut down country again if there’s a second wave. pic.twitter.com/OeCGspqvEP — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) May 21, 2020

Trump’s visit came on the heels of weeks of shutdown by all businesses not deemed “essential” as health care workers and scientists scrambled to come up with a plan to keep Americans safe from COVID-19.

States across the nation have begun to slowly open businesses and plans have been announced in all 50 states to allow restrictions to be lifted, opening state economies at varying speeds, according to The Hill.

While some states are still trying to sort out what their “new normal” will look like, health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have continued their work on the White House coronavirus task force and warned about a possible second wave of the virus in the winter.

Fauci testified before a Senate panel just days ago saying that he believed a resurgence could be worse than the first occurrence. The doctor attempted to impress on lawmakers his belief that the government’s only hope for the future was to continue to expand testing and contact tracing as well as the production of medical equipment.

“I hope that if we do have the threat of a second wave we will be able to deal with it very effectively to prevent it from becoming an outbreak not only worse than now but much, much less.”

While continuing his support of the coronavirus taskforce, the president has continued to emphasize the need for the economy to reopen, citing the 30 million lost jobs a threat of its own for the nation’s future.

“A permanent lockdown is not a strategy for a healthy state or a healthy country. Our country wasn’t meant to be shut down. We did the right thing but now it’s time to open it up.”

Trump’s visit to the plant was fraught with controversy for more than one reason, however. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president only wore his mask for part of the plant tour, despite threats by the state’s attorney general to take legal action if he didn’t keep his nose and mouth covered.