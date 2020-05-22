‘Dead To Me’ Original Season 2 Finale Revealed

The Season 2 finale of Netflix’s Dead To Me was initially written to be a whole lot darker, according to a report from Screen Rant.

The comedy-drama series stars Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, a real estate agent whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run accident. After losing her husband, Jen focused her energy on raising her two sons while obsessively trying to find the person responsible for her loss. Jen eventually went looking for support through a local grief group where she met Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, and the women quickly became best friends.

After an intense first season, the second installment focused a little less on Jen’s loss and more on the elaborate cover-up of the murder she committed. During an argument, Jen accidentally killed Judy’s ex, Steve Wood, played by James Marsden. In order to protect Jen, the women orchestrated a plan to make it seem like Steve simply ran off to Mexico after being caught up in a money-laundering scheme. Things were going well for the best friends until Steve’s twin brother, Ben, also played by Marsden, showed up asking questions. The women managed to successfully get rid of Steve’s body, but Jen ended up turning herself in for the murder.

Fortunately for her, the detective in charge of the case allowed her to walk free, giving both women a fresh start.

Elsewhere, Ben learned that his brother’s body had been located, confirming his worst fears. The news of the tragedy led him to drink and drive. At the same time, Jen and Judy happened to be driving in the same vicinity, where they were crashed into by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle turned out to be Ben, who immediately drove away, leaving both women bloodied and bruised.

As the episode ended, both women appeared to be alive, but that wasn’t the original plan, according to the show’s creator, Liz Feldman.

Feldman said Jen’s fate was going to be left up in the air, adding that, “it was actually scripted that we don’t know whether she survives or not.” She went on to say that the cast and crew went as far as to shoot the scene with Jen unconscious, but ultimately ditched the idea because they felt it would be “too dark.” Feldman also added that it was unlikely that fans of the show would believe they’d kill off Applegate’s character so soon.