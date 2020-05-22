Fox News Poll Puts Joe Biden Ahead Of Donald Trump Nationwide

A Fox News poll released on Thursday put the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden eight points ahead of President Donald Trump nationwide.

If the election were held today, 48 percent of respondents would vote for Biden and 40 percent would cast their ballot for Trump, the survey showed. Biden has surged six points since April, when the two candidates were tied. However, 11 percent of voters said they were undecided, which appears to suggest that there is quite a bit of fluidity in the presidential race.

Biden has made inroads with two key voting blocs: senior citizens and independent voters. Among seniors — voters 65 and older — Biden had a 17-point advantage over Trump. Similarly, among independents, Trump trailed Biden by 13 points. The former vice president came in 20 points ahead of Trump among women and 64 points ahead among African-American voters.

Both Trump and Biden seem to enjoy strong support from party loyalists. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, and 84 percent of Republicans said they would back Trump.

The coronavirus pandemic appears to have eclipsed all issues relevant to the 2020 presidential election and — in this regard — Biden seems to have an advantage. Forty-six percent of respondents said that they would trust the former vice president to do a better job handling the response to COVID-19 than Trump (37 percent).

Alex Wong / Getty Images

On health care, Biden came in 17 points ahead of the commander-in-chief. Voters also said they trust Biden more than Trump when it comes to dealing with China — which 36 percent of respondents cited as America’s “worst enemy.” Trump is trusted more on handling the economy — which has been devastated by the pandemic — but only by a three-point margin.

“That might be the election in a nutshell,” Democratic pollster Chris Anderson explained. “Trump has a slight advantage in a narrow debate about economic recovery, but a debate about coronavirus or public health more broadly benefits Biden.”

Only 20 percent of respondents said that they see the condition of the economy as good, while 78 percent said they think the economy is in poor shape. This reflects a major change since January, when a majority of Americans thought the economy was good.

The Fox News survey seems to reflect a broader trend. For instance, a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday showed Biden with an 11-point lead over Trump nationally. However, some polls suggest that the former vice president is struggling in swing states, with younger voters in those states backing Trump.