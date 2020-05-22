’90 Day Fiancé’: Geoffrey Paschel Responds To Rumors About His Relationship Status

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is just about to wrap up, but fans are taking a serious interest in Geoffrey Paschel and his love life right now, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

As fans of the show know, Paschel met and fell in love with Russian beauty Varya Malina online, but the couple failed to make their relationship work after meeting in person. During his trip to Russia, Paschel revealed to Malina that he spent time in prison for selling drugs. The confession came as a surprise to Malina and her mother, who urged her daughter to reconsider moving to America with Paschel. After talking about the issue, Paschel assumed they had resolved things and decided to ask Malina to marry him. Unfortunately, she said she wasn’t quite ready and he returned to America with a broken heart.

After seeing the episode, fans flocked to Paschel’s Instagram to express their sympathy for him because of the rejected proposal but one fan claimed he didn’t deserve the outpouring of love. In a recently deleted comment, the same fan said Malina should be the one receiving support as Paschel traveled to Russia under false pretenses. The commenter went on to say that Paschel is actually married to a woman from Tennessee, but he wasn’t having it.

“This is news to me. I can assure you, no matter what little YouTube video you’re watching or posting to my page, I am not married to a woman from Tennessee,” Paschel fired back.

This isn’t the first time fans have accused Paschel of being dishonest during his relationship with Malina. Earlier this month, another Instagram follower accused the reality TV star of never “truly loving” Malina, to which he responded, “To each their own.”

“I didn’t want to [wait for her]. My expectations were not met just as hers apparently weren’t either,” he added to explain why it appeared so easy for him to walk away from someone he wanted to marry.

As for whether Paschel is currently in a relationship, the TLC star remained tight-lipped during his recent appearance on The Domenick Nati Show. But despite not dishing on his own relationship, he did share his thoughts on Ed Brown’s relationship with Rosemarie, calling Brown a pervert who manipulated his much younger girlfriend, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Paschel also said he will be starting his own YouTube channel to share his thoughts on the show since he wasn’t invited to the Tell-All reunion special.