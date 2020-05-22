Chanel West Coast Slays In A Printed One-Piece Swimsuit With A Plunging Neckline

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her curvaceous physique. She rocked a sexy one-piece swimsuit for the picture, and the ensemble came from online retailer Fashion Nova. Chanel made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

She posed in front of a wall covered in a stunning green palm leaf wallpaper with a pale pink background. The wallpaper looked similar to the pattern on her swimsuit, giving the shot a unique vibe.

The one-piece had a plunging neckline that dipped more than halfway down her torso, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She layered several delicate golden necklaces to draw even more attention to her chest.

The swimsuit hugged her curves, and had a high-cut style on the legs that elongated her petite legs. Though the photo was cropped just slightly above her knees, there was still plenty of skin on display in the smoking-hot picture.

Chanel added a single chunky gold bangle to one wrist as another accessory, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. She rested one hand on her hip, which was jutted out slightly to accentuate her hourglass physique, and brushed back some strands of her hair with the other hand.

Rather than staring at the camera, Chanel had her gaze lowered in a way that showcased her bold beauty look. She had what appeared to be a blend of pink shades on her eyelids for a vibrant burst of color, and kept the rest of her beauty look minimal, with what seemed like a nude hue on her lips. Her lips were slightly parted as she posed for the snap.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 51,700 likes within just two hours. The post also received 883 comments within the same time span from her fans.

“I love this photo of you! Such a baddie,” one fan said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“That is one beautiful body!!” another follower commented.

“You make everything look good though,” one fan added, followed by a heart emoji.

“Chanel you are so pretty and cute,” another commented.

Chanel often takes to Instagram to promote her projects, discussing both her music and her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the set of the show, posing in a bold printed jacket and a pair of tight black shorts backstage.