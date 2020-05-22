Whitney Johns Shows Off Her Perfect Booty In Skintight Leggings On Instagram

American fitness queen Whitney Johns shared a hot gym snapshot on Thursday and wowed her followers.

In the snap, Whitney could be seen rocking a pair of skintight black leggings that featured a mesh patch on the knees. The ensemble hugged her enviable booty and perfectly accentuated it. Whitney teamed the sexy bottoms with a stylish black sports bra that featured white straps and bands. The skimpy top made it impossible to miss her perfect abs and taut stomach as she struck a side pose.

In terms of her beauty looks, Whitney appeared to have applied a beige foundation to complement her sunkissed skin tone. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a mauve shade of lipstick, seemingly applied a gray eyeshadow, opted for lined eyes, and finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Whitney wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and back. Some strands of hair also touched her face.

According to the getoag, the snap was captured at the Challenge Fitness Centre in Ventura, California. To strike a pose, she stood in front of a mirror and placed her hands on a big black barbell. She turned her face toward the camera, parted her lips, and gazed right at the camera.

She included a long caption with her post in which she addressed the problem of body dysmorphia — a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance. She added how the condition and the negative attitudes associated with it can take a toll on a person’s well-being. In the end, she informed her fans that she will be conducting personalized fitness sessions for anyone who might be interested in her coaching program.

She also disclosed that her ensemble was from the UK-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within six hours of going live, the picture garnered close to 4,000 likes and above a hundred comments.

“You are so strong and beautiful!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are reflecting some good fitness vibes during the quarantine!” another user chimed in.

“Yes, you are so right! Love how you are all about total health. Everyone thinks it’s just about getting a strong exterior but you incorporate a strong mind and a strong body [in your program],” a third follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Sitara Hewitt, Katelyn Runck, and Karen Pang.

A few days ago, Whitney shared another hot snap in which she was featured rocking a knotted flannel shirt and bikini bottoms.