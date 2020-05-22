Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Curve-Hugging Plaid Jumpsuit And Long Blond Braid

Tammy Hembrow showed off her keen sense of style in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Australian social media sensation rocked a tan plaid jumpsuit that showed off her hourglass figure.

The skintight garment featured a zippered neckline that revealed her decolletage and was cinched at her waist with a matching belt. She wore her hair in a sleek low braid and seemed to accentuate the beauty of her face with dark “cat-eye” styled liner plus neutral-toned eye-shadow. Her plump pout was coated with pink lip gloss and Tammy also sported long seemingly iridescent nails.

In the first image, Tammy held her braid with one hand as she posed with a sultry slack-jawed look on her face. In the second photo in the series, she paired her look with a small tan purse. Unlike the first image, this snapshot was taken from behind, as Tammy shot a smoldering stare over her shoulder at the camera. Her pose helped to emphasize the fit of the jumpsuit on her hips and derriere. Finally, the post’s third slide offered fans a video of Tammy showing off the outfit from various angles.

The post has been liked over 150,000 times, as of this writing and more than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared lots of positive reactions to the photo.

“You have every right too, wrote fellow Instagram influencer, Dolly Castro.

A second fan seemed to imagine themselves in a relationship with Tammy.

“Looking cute too honey,” they wrote. “Remember I booked dinner at 7, pick you up at 6:30.”

“You are always looking cute Tammy,” a third person wrote before adding a string of sparkling red heart emoji to their comment.

“Is there ever a time you don’t feel real cute,” a fourth commenter asked. Tammy replied and said not really.

Several other fans opted to use collections of emoji to express their admiration for Tammy’s photos.

While she declared that she felt cute in the caption of this post, Tammy claimed to not need a man for “nuthin” in the caption of a previous “outfit of the day” post on her Instagram page. In the accompanying photo, she sported a pair of skintight high-waisted blue jeans. The mother-of-two wore the chic pair of pants with a white crop top with a large cleavage-baring opening at the front tied with a matching drawstring.

The post has been liked close to 400,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it.