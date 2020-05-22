Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In A Cleavage-Baring Pink Sports Bra

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update in which she showcased her fit physique in a sizzling snap as well as several sexy videos. The footage was taken in Fargo, North Dakota, as the geotag of the post indicated.

In the first snap, Katelyn tantalized her fans with a close-up selfie that showed off her enviable physique. She rocked a pink sports bra crafted from a ribbed material, and had a sheen of sweat on her sculpted body. The neckline of her sports bra dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The look also accentuated her chiselled abs.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she gazed right at the camera with a slight smile on her face. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, with what looked like a hint of black eyeliner and a soft pink hue on her plump lips. She had one arm extended out of the frame, and the other hand was tangled in her long locks.

The second slide was a clip of Katelyn working out in an area that looked partially constructed, with a pair of bright orange dumbbells in her hands. Her brunette locks were pulled up in a messy bun atop her head, and she paired the pink sports bra with some tiny shorts that left little to the imagination. The shorts sat low on her hips, showing off her toned stomach as well as her sculpted legs.

Katelyn shared several more video clips that showed her working on her incredible body by doing various at-home exercises. In the final slide from her update, she laid out on a large black mat with a bench beside it and a few pieces of fitness equipment around her. She had some company in the form of her two nieces, who were also playing with dumbbells as Katelyn exercised.

Her followers absolutely loved the sweet update that showed off Katelyn’s family life as well as her fitness regime. The post racked up over 24,700 likes within just 12 hours, and also received 1,193 comments from her eager fans.

“So adorable!! All of you!” one fan commented.

“You look fantastic,” another follower added.

“Our gyms are still shut down but I will be trying your new routine all week!!” a third fan commented, loving the exercises that Katelyn shared in the video clips.

“Thursday motivation,” another follower said, including three flexing arm emoji in her comment.

