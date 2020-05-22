Instagram Model Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Cleavage Outdoors In A Tiny Top

Instagram model Paige Spiranac looked stunning in her latest post that showcased her curves and beautiful face. She was photographed sitting outside wearing a tiny aqua-colored top and jean shorts.

Spiranac – who has been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl” – has been active on social media during the coronavirus pandemic, and used her latest post to promote an upcoming event. The model was photographed sitting outdoors on the grass with lush greenery behind her. She sat facing the camera with her legs crossed, and rested her arms in front of her body.

The 27-year-old wore her long blond hair parted and down as it draped over her bare shoulders. She appeared to have red lipstick applied, and smiled into the lens with her head slightly tilted. Spiranac’s outfit offered fans an eyeful of her assets and athletic body.

The golfer wore a pair of high-waist jean shorts that ran above her navel. Spiranac sported a tiny aqua-colored top that barely concealed her ample cleavage. The tiny piece had five buttons down the middle which were left undone and was cropped above the model’s midsection. It wrapped around the side of her breasts and had a collar around the neck. Spiranac’s position of her arms coupled with the unbuttoned top helped accentuate her breasts. In her caption, the San Diego State product mentioned a “watch party” for her Playing A Round podcast. She said portions of the money for tickets would go towards a local fundraiser.

Many of the golf pro’s 2.5 million Instagram followers flocked to the summertime snap, and over 122,000 of them smashed the “like” button in just over seven hours after the post went live. Spiranac’s comment section was lit up with more than 1,600 replies. Her responses were swamped with heart-eye emoji and compliments on her physique.

“Hottest golf chick on the planet, hands down!!!!!” an excited fan wrote.

A lot of Spiranac’s followers responded to her caption plugging the upcoming interactive podcast.

“Damn I’ll be on the course so I’m gonna miss it!” an Instagram user replied.

“Your podcast is awesome. Keep up the good work fun listening to you,” a follower commented.

“Did someone say something about a podcast? I got distracted for a minute,” one fan joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Spiranac scintillated her Instagram followers recently with a photo in a black bikini. The tiny swimsuit top showed off her curvy figure as she relaxed in the sun. That pic garnered over 230,000 likes and 9,000 comments.