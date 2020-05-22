Demi Rose Shows Some Skin In A Sexy Black Bikini

Demi Rose wowed her 14 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 21, sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy string bikini. The 25-year-old model posted the photo on her Instagram story.

The British bombshell stared off-camera in the picture. She hugged her midriff, her arms parallel to each other.

The top of the bathing suit featured a plunging neckline that dipped below Demi’s chest. Each cup was shaped like a triangle and attached together with a simple string. Her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage were on full display and nearly spilled out of the tiny top.

While her stomach was mostly obscured by her arms, viewers could still catch a glimpse of her toned and taut abdomen.

Demi’s bikini bottoms hugged her lower body tightly. The bottoms fell low on her midriff, exposing her belly button, but rode high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. They also showed off some more skin, as the sides featured multiple strings with her hips peeking through. The strings were tied into bows on her waist.

Though Demi didn’t share the location of the photo, she seemed to be outside. Green plants appeared in the foreground and background of the shot.

Her brunette hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous, beachy waves, reaching her elbows. Multiple strands appeared to be more of an auburn shade, the highlights scattered throughout her locks.

Demi’s brown brows arched high above her honey brown eyes. They seemed to be shaped and groomed and filled in with pencil. It looked as if she wore a charcoal shade on her lids that touched her brow bone. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her waterline seemed to be lined with kohl liner. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks looked to be brushed with a warm, pink blush that made her cheekbones pop. She appeared to wear a light pink color on her plump pout.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model often shares sexy snapshots of herself on her Instagram story and Instagram grid.

Just recently, she wore a revealing romper with a huge cut-out at the chest that showcased her bust and cleavage and curvaceous figure.

Previously, she appeared scantily clad when she teased fans in red thong bikini bottoms, writing in the caption of the since-deleted post that “heaven is a state of mind.”