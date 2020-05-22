CJ Sparxx Rocks A Minuscule Metallic Bikini And Oils Up Her Body In New Instagram Snapshot

American Playboy model Cassandra Sienega — aka CJ Sparxx — took to her Instagram page on Thursday and posted a set of highly-NSFW bikini pics to tease her fans.

In the snaps, CJ could be seen rocking a barely-there metallic gold bikini that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. Instead of wearing the bikini in a conventional way, she pulled down the straps of the bikini right over her breasts instead of wearing it on her shoulders for support.

The model teamed the skimpy bikini top with equally tiny string bikini bottoms that could hardly censor her lady parts. Nonetheless, the strap of the garment drew viewers’ attention toward CJ’s tiny waist and taut stomach. What’s more, she oiled up her body to pull off a very provocative look. The snaps can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of her beauty looks, she kept it very simple in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, and wore minimal makeup. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of dainty stud earrings and a gold bracelet in her right wrist.

She wore her brunette tresses in two messy buns and opted for a dark green visor to protect her eyes from the scorching sun.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured somewhere in Beverly Hills, California. For the shoot, CJ apparently sat on the rooftop of a building atop a white sheet. She spread her legs apart, looked at the camera, and posed while eating a burger from Tokyo Seven.

In the caption, she posted a contest and asked her followers to tag three sushi-loving friends and follow the brand’s official IG page to win $100 worth of food credit.

She also informed her fans through the tags that her sexy ensemble was from the Los Angeles-based clothing retailer, Ami Club Wear, while her visor was from Bluestone Sunshields.

Within six hours of going live, the post garnered more than 7,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section, not only to praise CJ but also to participate in the contest.

“Wow, you look absolutely yummy, so delicious and sexy,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Goddess!!! I love ur body, you are perfect, smoking hot, and pure sexy. You make my heart jump out of the chest when I see you,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are a scrumptiously thick babe,” a third follower wrote.

It looks like CJ is on a skimpy bikini pics-posting spree these days. A few days ago, she posted an eye-popping snap in which she was featured rocking a metallic blue monokini that struggled to contain her assets.