Kristen Bell Says Her 5-Year-Old Daughter, Delta, Is Still In Diapers

Kristen Bell recently revealed that her 5-year-old daughter Delta is still in diapers, according to People. The Good Place actress discussed things like potty-training and homeschooling her children amid the pandemic with her friends and fellow moms Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson during a recent episode of her podcast, Momsplaining with Kristen Bell.

Bell, who shares two daughters with her fellow actor husband Dax Shepard, said it was much easier to potty-train their older daughter, Lincoln, who is now 7-years-old. She said that when Lincoln was only 21 months old, they “merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room,” and she never went back to a diaper after that.

She recalled lying in bed with her husband after Lincoln went and wondering why everyone made such “a big deal” out of potty training.

“It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet,” they thought at the time.

“It’s real relative, isn’t it?” asked Rudolph.

To which Bell replied, “Yes, because every kid is so different.”

On social media, the reaction to Bell’s diaper admission was met with a mostly negative response. Many people were stunned that the actress would admit something they deemed personal on a public forum, commenting that Delta would be mortified when she found out.

Several users wrote that she should have kept that tidbit about her daughter to herself, while others felt that she and her husband were being lazy by not potty-training her child.

“You’ve always been vocal about keeping your children private. Why on earth would you say that. She will be humiliated for the rest of her life,” wrote one person.

“A 5 year old in diapers is not normal. Stop talking about it on TV and get her to a doctor,” said another user.

Despite her many critics, a few people came to Bell’s defense, arguing that as a mother, she knows what is best for her children and should not be judged for her decisions.

Aside from discussing potty-training, the three moms also shared recent moments where they messed up or embarrassed their kids.

The 39-year-old mom revealed that during a recent family volleyball match, she had accidentally spiked a volleyball directly into Delta’s face.

She said that three of her friends were at her house at the time of the incident, and they were all shocked, but she “couldn’t help but laugh.”

Luckily, it did not result in a bloody nose, but Bell admitted that she had hurt her daughter’s feelings.