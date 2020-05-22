Suzy Cortez Crouches Down & Flashes Her Backside In Smoking-Hot Bikini

Suzy Cortez gave fans a great look as her bombshell body in a bikini that did nothing but favors for her fit figure. The photo was added to her Instagram feed less than an hour ago, and it’s earning her rave reviews from her 2.2 million fans.

The photo captured Cortez posed in front of a mirror in what appeared to be a dressing room. The space was decorated with a few sheer white curtains as well as several lights and piping on the ceiling. Suzy did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but fans were treated to a view of both her front side and her peachy posterior. The Brazilian showed off her balancing skills and strength as she crouched in front of the mirror.

Suzy was scantily clad in the photo, wearing nothing more than a white lingerie set. The insanely sexy look included a triangle bikini top with a halterneck style that secured behind her neck. The piece was constructed of white crocheted fabric and exposed her chest underneath the garment. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered her chest while leaving plenty of cleavage on display for her audience.

Suzy also sported a pair of bottoms to match, though they didn’t do much covering. The tiny bottoms were constructed of the same crochet fabric, and they rested high on her hips, exposing her entire backside and her sharply thighs.

The low-riding front also helped to draw attention to her tiny waist and trim tummy. The model added a pair of nude heels with straps that fastened around her ankles and added length to her fit frame. The tattoos on her arms, hips, and back were also on full display as well.

Her long black locks were worn down and straight and fell down the middle of her back. Suzy also appeared to be wearing her typical application of glam and the look seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

The steamy snapshot has only been live on her page for an hour, but it has received plenty of attention from her adoring fans. More than 13,000 fans double-tapped the photo to express their admiration, while 250 others left compliments.

“Your globally recognized from behind,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame and hearts.

“SO Beautiful! You look smoking Hoooot,” a second fan chimed in.

“You Are Unstoppable!!!, The Best!” another social media user commented with a few red hearts.

A few others had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.