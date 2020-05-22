‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Outraged By Daytime Emmy Snub

On Thursday, The Young and the Restless congratulated the actors and actresses on the CBS Daytime drama who received Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for their work. However, they noticed that one significant actress’s performance didn’t receive a nod.

The soap shared a congratulations post to its Facebook page, and more than 6,000 viewers hit the “like” button on the post, and over 1,300 took the time to compose a comment.

Among those nominated include Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) for Lead Actor, Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) for Supporting Actor, Bryton James (Devon Hamilton Winters) for Supporting Actor, Christel Khalil (Lily Winters) for Supporting Actress, and Sasha Calle (Lola Rosales) for Outstanding Young Performer. Plus, the whole show received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. While many viewers offered their congratulations to the actors and actresses on their well-deserved nominations, many people felt that at least one extra deserving person didn’t receive a nomination — Marla Adams (Dina Abbott).

In the most recent storyline, Dina, who is the Abbott family matriarch, and she has suffered the effects of Alzheimer’s disease over the last couple of years. Dina’s family recently brought her back home after leaving her in the care of a specialized facility for several months because her condition has worsened, and they wanted her to live out her last days at home. It has been a struggle for her children Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) to come to terms with their mother’s limited remaining life and her inability to remember them or details about their experiences.

“Congratulations to all these deserving actors. Marla Adams, who plays Dina and her Alzheimer’s storyline is so touching and emotional for many people who watch. She should have been considered as well.,” wrote one unhappy viewer.

“So disappointed that wonderful ‘Dina’ was not nominated. Really? She’s been a large part of Y&R for some time now. Love you, Marla,” wrote a second fan.

“WHY wasn’t the woman playing DINA nominated????? Her acting has been outstanding. So many emotions & facial reactions. Its a CRIME she was not nominated!!!” a third disappointed viewer replied.

“Marla Adams should have been nominated for her work as Dina. She was fantastic and made the show most days,” noted a third devotee of they sudser.

The Daytime Emmy Awards return to TV this year for the first time in five years. They will air Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. on CBS with a remote program where recipients will accept their awards from home.